Power outage affects 230,000 users on Sabah’s east coast after landslide

KOTA KINABALU: A landslide in Kampung Sarapung, Penampang caused a Sabah Electricity transmission tower to slip, leading to a major power outage across Sabah’s east coast last night.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor confirmed nearly 230,000 consumers were affected by the incident.

The affected areas included Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Kunak, Semporna and Beluran.

He stated that Sabah Electricity’s technical team is working around the clock to immediately restore power supply.

“Among the work being carried out are conductor bridging, installation of an emergency tower within eight days as part of short-term measures, followed by the construction of a permanent tower.”

“The state government understands the inconvenience currently faced by the people.”

“Let’s unite and pray as the people of Sabah so that everything will go through smoothly, especially for those hit by the power outage,“ he said in a statement today.

Sabah Electricity reported yesterday that several areas on the east coast suffered power outages following a disruption in the 275KV Kolopis-Segaliud transmission line.

The disruption involved both line 1 and line 2 at 5.05 pm. – Bernama