Power outage hits parts of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, TNB working to restore supply

PETALING JAYA: Several areas in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur are currently experiencing a power outage.

This includes several areas in Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur.

When contacted, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) said that detailed information will be shared once they have a full update.

Meanwhile, on TNB’s Facebook page, they acknowledged that there is a current power outage.

“Our technical team is on-site carrying out repair works to restore the electricity supply.

We greatly appreciate your patience and deeply regret any inconvenience caused,“ the posting read.