Putrajaya Parks Day targets 15,000 visitors

PUTRAJAYA: The two-day Putrajaya Parks Day 2025 at the Botanical Garden, Precinct 1 here is expected to attract 15,000 visitors.

Held under the theme ‘Celebrating Youth, Inspiring Future’, this year’s edition is the fourth since its introduction in 2019 at Wetland Park, followed by Wawasan Park in 2020 and the Agriculture Heritage Park last year.

The Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, launched the event today and spent over an hour touring Laman Anggerik, Laman Malaysia MADANI and Laman Rusa.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud.

PPj Corporate Communication Division director Siti Fadilah Ramli, in a statement, said the theme underscores PPj’s commitment to encouraging youth participation in shaping a sustainable future, in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 and 11, namely Good Health and Well-Being, and Sustainable Cities and Communities.

She said visitors can also try out extreme activities at the Fit Fun Zone such as ziplining, tree climbing and slingshot, while Zootopia offers a family-friendly experience with a petting zoo by Farm in the City.

“We also have food trucks, plant and fresh fruit sales, exhibitions by Putrajaya Holdings and free health screenings by the Health Ministry,” she said.

She added that Putrajaya Parks Day also serves as a platform to strengthen community networks, promote an eco-friendly city and inspire the younger generation to play a more active role in protecting the environment. - Bernama