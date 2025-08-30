Ride Merdeka Madani convoy unites over 1,000 in Sungai Buloh celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Month celebration continued with the lively Ride Merdeka Madani motorcycle convoy in Sungai Buloh, organised in collaboration with Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) and joined by over 1,000 participants of all ages and backgrounds.

Sungai Buloh member of parliament Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said the goal of the programme was to foster the spirit of independence by highlighting family values and unity among Malaysians of diverse communities.

“This important message reflects the spirit of togetherness,” he said at the event.

“Today we see Indian, Chinese and Malay friends coming together for this programme in the true spirit of Merdeka.”

Also present was AIM managing director Datuk Mohammed Shamir Abdul Aziz.

Ramanan, who is also Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, said the convoy would cover a 12-kilometre route from Menara AIM to the Sungai Buloh MP’s office.

Participants, who gathered as early as 7.30 am from across the Sungai Buloh constituency, were given free fuel top-ups, special Merdeka shirts and helmets to ensure safety.

In a Facebook post, Ramanan said the ride was more than just a leisure activity as it symbolised the unity of Malaysia MADANI, bringing together Malaysians to celebrate the gift of independence.

“This is the spirit we want to nurture, so that Sungai Buloh can continue to be a model of harmony, progress and unity,” he said.

“Seeing the cheerful faces of participants waving the Jalur Gemilang with pride, I’m confident that patriotism is flourishing among the people.”

“With this spirit, let us strengthen unity, drive economic growth and make Malaysia a nation that commands respect on the world stage,” he said. – Bernama