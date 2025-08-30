RM100 SARA aid meaningful if spent wisely, says FOMCA

KUALA LUMPUR: The one-off RM100 Basic Rahmah Contribution for every Malaysian citizen aged eighteen and above can have a meaningful impact if used wisely.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations chief operating officer Nur Asyikin Aminuddin said the initiative can help ease the people’s burden in purchasing daily essentials.

She stated that the government’s initiative through the MyKasih programme deserves recognition as it offers a wide range of basic goods at prices significantly lower than usual.

“With RM100, people can not only purchase essential goods in larger quantities but also enjoy meaningful savings through the MyKasih programme,” she said in a statement.

Nur Asyikin added that the RM100 assistance also stimulates the local economy, benefiting not only recipients but also supporting the country’s overall economic cycle.

She suggested that higher-income groups could use the RM100 to purchase basic goods for donation to senior citizens’ homes, orphanages, or care centres for persons with disabilities.

“This assistance should not be taken lightly as it encourages prudent spending and fosters a spirit of solidarity,” she emphasised.

She acknowledged that while the RM100 contribution may not fully resolve the cost-of-living issue, it can still bring about positive effects if wisely utilised.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the one-off RM100 contribution on 23 July to be credited via MyKad under the SARA programme.

The grant serves as an immediate measure to ease living costs and as a gesture of appreciation to the people in conjunction with National Day.

The initiative is expected to benefit 22 million citizens with a total allocation of two billion ringgit. – Bernama