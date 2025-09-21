RON95 subsidy to use multiple payment methods, not just MyKad

PENAMPANG: The RON95 targeted subsidy scheme will use multiple payment mechanisms and will not depend solely on the physical MyKad.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali assured the public they need not worry about facing difficulties when buying subsidised petrol.

He stated that consumers can access the subsidy more easily and quickly through the apps provided by oil companies, such as Petronas’ Setel and Shell’s Shell App.

They can also purchase subsidised fuel using indoor or outdoor payment terminals at petrol stations.

While eligibility will be tied to the MyKad, the actual purchase does not depend on just one payment method.

Armizan stressed that the government has been preparing thoroughly since early this year to ensure the smooth implementation of the targeted fuel subsidy scheme.

He added that the Ministry of Finance will announce the scheme details soon.

The government will ensure the process runs smoothly and does not burden the public, avoiding any concerns that people will have to wait in long queues.

Armizan spoke to reporters after attending the one-day Sabah Students Convention, which Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor officiated.

Over 100 university students from across the state participated in the convention. – Bernama