Sabah needs visionary leaders for future development says Nurul Izzah

SANDAKAN: Sabah requires representatives with a clear voice, vision, and mission for development over the next five to ten years to ensure the state improves its current position.

PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar stated that having visionary leaders in Sabah is crucial due to various issues related to development, infrastructure, citizenship, and past administrative legacies.

She emphasised that during the PKR Annual National Congress 2024/2025, she mentioned thirteen seats targeted for contest in the Sabah state election but noted the party also depends on the voices of the people.

Nurul Izzah stressed that the most important factor is ensuring Keadilan, which has been in Sabah since 1999, continues to take root and serve the community.

She added that visionary leadership matters more than the number of seats contested, aligning with Pakatan Harapan’s policy to provide a valuable voice for Sabahans.

Sabah stands among the most mature states in demonstrating governmental changes and has long inspired many in Peninsular Malaysia with its strong racial unity.

The sentiment of voting for local parties does not pose a challenge, as all PKR candidates in the seventeenth state election will be Sabah-born and represent the people’s voices.

The sixteenth Sabah State Legislative Assembly will dissolve automatically on November 11 unless dissolved earlier, paving the way for the seventeenth state election. – Bernama