Sabah state election set for November 29, EC confirms

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has confirmed that Sabah will hold its 17th state election on November 29, 2025.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun announced during a press conference today that candidates can file their nominations on November 15, with early voting scheduled for November 25.

The announcement comes following the dissolution of the Sabah state legislative assembly on October 6.

The upcoming election is expected to see intense competition, with multiple coalitions vying for control of the state’s 73 seats. Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) will compete against each other despite both having formed separate agreements with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Other political parties anticipated to contest include Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Warisan, Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), and Parti Gemilang Anak Sabah (PGAS).

The multi-cornered contest reflects Sabah’s complex political landscape, where coalitions and parties are jostling for influence in the East Malaysian state.