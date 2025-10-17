Sarawak deputy minister stresses mental health support in disasters

SIBU: Sarawak Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Datuk Michael Tiang Ming Tee has emphasised the importance of including mental health support in disaster recovery plans to restore hope and emotional well-being of affected people.

Speaking at the World Mental Health Day 2025 Celebration organised by the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health at Sibu Hospital, he noted this year’s theme “Access to Mental Health in Disasters and Emergencies” holds particular significance for Sarawak which faces annual floods during monsoon season.

He stated that behind every statistic are real people who have experienced fear, loss and hardship during disasters.

Tiang explained that recovery involves not just rebuilding houses but also restoring hope and peace of mind for those affected.

He cited World Health Organisation data indicating approximately one in five people may face mental health challenges following a major disaster.

The deputy minister highlighted the importance of Psychological First Aid which emphasises listening, offering comfort and connecting affected individuals with appropriate help.

“In difficult times, people need kindness before anything else,“ he added.

Tiang commended Sibu Hospital, its volunteers and local agencies for implementing Psychological First Aid principles on the ground during recent floods.

He expressed appreciation to the Board of Visitors, community leaders, schools, NGOs, faith groups and private sponsors for their contributions to mental health promotion through outreach, counselling and awareness activities.

The deputy minister also thanked media members for their role in shaping public understanding of mental health issues.

“When you report on mental health with empathy and honesty, you change how the public sees it,“ he stated.

Tiang urged all sectors to make mental well-being part of daily life in homes, schools, workplaces and communities throughout Sarawak. – Bernama