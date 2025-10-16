Sarawak offers free flu jabs amid school outbreak

KUCHING: The Sarawak Health Department has issued a public health advisory urging senior citizens and individuals with chronic illnesses to receive influenza vaccinations immediately, following confirmed outbreaks of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) at schools and training institutions across the state.

According to notices circulated on social media, the department has designated major government clinics across various districts to administer the vaccinations.

“The vaccination will be provided free of charge while vaccine stocks last,“ the department announced.

The programme targets individuals aged 60 and above, as well as those suffering from one or more serious health conditions including diabetes, respiratory issues, heart disease, obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol, and kidney ailments.

Eligible individuals can register through the MySejahtera app, call their nearest clinic, or walk in during office hours.

Four government clinics in and around Kuching are offering free vaccinations with immediate effect:

Klinik Kesihatan Petra Jaya

Klinik Kesihatan Batu Kawa

Klinik Kesihatan Tanah Puteh

Klinik Kesihatan Sematan

Those opting for vaccination at private clinics will need to pay between RM80 and RM120 per dose.

The outbreak comes as 29,117 Year Six pupils across Sarawak sit for the mandatory Dual Language Proficiency Assessment (DLPA) exams at 1,050 primary schools statewide.

Sarawak Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee confirmed yesterday that despite the influenza-like outbreak in schools, no closures have been ordered and the exams must proceed.

“Health screening measures have been tightened. Parents, teachers and students have been advised to observe very strict health checks,“ he said, as quoted by the State Public Communications Unit.

Influenza-like cases have been reported in schools and educational training centres in Kuching district in southern Sarawak, as well as in Bintulu and Miri districts in the north.

Tragically, a four-year-old boy died last week in Samarahan, near Kuching, from suspected influenza infection.