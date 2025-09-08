Sarawak uses decarbonisation to drive green digital economy by 2030

KUCHING: Sarawak regards the challenge of decarbonisation as a springboard to drive the state towards a green, digital and innovation-led economy according to Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He stated that this effort is being implemented through the state’s Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 which was launched in 2022.

The Premier emphasised that central to this roadmap is Sarawak’s aspiration to become a high-income and developed state by 2030 with economic growth firmly rooted in environmental sustainability.

Abang Johari made these remarks in his speech at the opening ceremony of the Green Mobility Innovation Summit in Kuching today.

His text of speech was read out by the State Minister of Education Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

On the summit Abang Johari said it has been hailed not merely as a conference but as a powerful catalyst for collaboration innovation and investment in the sustainable mobility sector.

The Sarawak Premier also emphasised that the ideas presented during the summit could play a transformative role in shaping policies fostering new business opportunities and empowering communities worldwide.

He declared that Sarawak is ready to actively participate in the global conversation on sustainable development and green technology.

The state extends an open invitation for collaboration in research and development joint ventures in clean technologies capacity building and knowledge exchange.

Abang Johari added that this summit should serve as the starting point for new ideas pilot programs and even regional frameworks that advance sustainable mobility. – Bernama