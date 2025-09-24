Saudi Grand Mufti’s passing a great loss to Muslim world says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described the passing of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Sheikh, as a profound loss to the Muslim world.

Anwar conveyed his condolences on behalf of Malaysians in a Facebook post, extending sympathy to the people of Saudi Arabia and Muslims worldwide.

He stated that the Muslim world has lost a distinguished scholar known for his wisdom and deep knowledge who dedicated his life to serving Islam and the ummah.

The Prime Minister concluded his message by praying for Allah SWT to grant His mercy upon the Grand Mufti’s soul and place him among the prophets and the righteous.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the Royal Court confirmed the death of Sheikh Abdulaziz, who had served as Grand Mufti since 1999.

He was 82 years old and was widely regarded as one of the most influential scholars of his time. – Bernama