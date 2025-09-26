Seberang Perai Utara road closures for Le Tour de Langkawi 2025 stage two

KEPALA BATAS: Several roads in the Seberang Perai Utara district will close on Monday to accommodate the second stage of the Le Tour de Langkawi 2025 cycling race.

SPU District Police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman confirmed the flag-off for stage two begins in Padang Besar, Perlis and concludes at Institut Latihan Perindustrian Kepala Batas.

The race route through Seberang Perai Utara will start from Merdeka Bridge and proceed through Bumbung Lima, Jalan Dato Haji Ahmad Badawi, and Jalan Tun Hamdan Sheikh Tahir.

Road closures will be in effect from 1.30 pm and are expected to last until 6 pm, reopening immediately after the race concludes.

Motorists should plan alternative routes to avoid Jalan Tun Hamdan Sheikh Tahir during these hours.

Alternative routes include travelling between Kepala Batas and Tasek Gelugor via the Universiti Sains Malaysia traffic light junction.

Other diversion options are Persiaran Seksyen 4 Putera Bertam and the Taman Mekarsari traffic light junction.

The Bertam Toll Plaza will also experience closures in both northbound and southbound directions.

North to south traffic can use the Sungai Dua exit as a detour during the event.

South to north traffic may exit at Sungai Dua or use the Sungai Petani Selatan toll exit.

Enquiries can be directed to the Seberang Perai Utara District Police Headquarters at 04-5762222.

The Seberang Perai Utara Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division is also available at 04-5741241.

Le Tour de Langkawi 2025 starts on September 28 in Langkawi, Kedah and finishes on October 5 in Kuala Lumpur.

The event features 132 riders representing 22 international teams. – Bernama