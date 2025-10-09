Selangor proposes vape tax distribution to states and local authorities

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has proposed that part of the tax collected from electronic cigarette products be channelled to all state governments and local authorities.

State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the move is important to ensure tax revenue is used to manage negative effects of vape sales.

She stated this would support more comprehensive enforcement actions and public education efforts at the grassroots level.

“For example, the state government and PBT need sufficient resources to carry out integrated enforcement operations on premises selling vape illegally, especially to teenagers and schoolchildren,“ she said in a statement today.

Jamaliah added that resources would also help implement community advocacy and awareness programmes regarding the dangers of vape use.

She noted the funds could provide support to educational institutions and local authorities in monitoring and preventing vape sales in restricted areas.

The revenue could also fund rehabilitation treatment for those addicted to nicotine, particularly youth.

Jamaliah warned that without proper resource distribution, enforcement efforts would remain focused at the central level.

She emphasised this would make comprehensive implementation difficult, especially in large states like Selangor.

Meanwhile, she urged the Ministry of Health to establish a collaborative mechanism between federal and state governments on vape control.

“The state government believes that close cooperation between the Federal and state governments and PBTs can help curb the sale and use of vapes more effectively for the well-being of the people,“ she added.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni had previously announced MOH plans to impose a 10-fold tax increase on e-cigarette liquid.

The tax would rise from 40 sen to RM4 per millilitre, with the proposal submitted to the Ministry of Finance to align vape taxes with conventional tobacco products. – Bernama