Selangor Sultan’s Office reports fake TikTok account misusing royal image

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Sultan’s Office has filed a police report regarding a fake TikTok account using artificial intelligence to manipulate and misuse the image of Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

The fraudulent account also reportedly misuses images of other individuals and public figures in suspected scam activities according to a statement on the Selangor Royal Office’s official Facebook page.

The statement urged the public to remain vigilant and verify information before being misled by such fake accounts on social media.

The office advised users to immediately report suspicious accounts to platform operators.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed authorities have received the report. – Bernama