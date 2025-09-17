SESB worker swept away by strong currents during Keningau duty

KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) worker was swept away by floodwaters while on duty in a Keningau village late last night.

Sabah Electricity said in a statement today that rescue teams, along with the relevant authorities, have been deployed to the area, and search efforts are ongoing.

“Our priority now is the safety and well-being of the staff member, while providing full support to his family.

“Sabah Electricity will continue working closely with the authorities on this operation and will provide updates as the situation develops,” it said.

Sabah Electricity also urged all parties to respect the sensitivity of the situation and allow the victim’s family the space they need during this difficult time.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media showing the company’s four-wheel-drive vehicle caught in strong floodwaters. The team was reportedly carrying out repair work after the village lost its power supply.

Keningau is a district in Sabah’s interior, about 110 kilometres south of Kota Kinabalu.

Meanwhile, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department director Mohd Pisar Aziz confirmed, when contacted, that the victim was a man in his 30s.

He said the department received a report of the incident at 9.47 pm and arrived at the scene in Kampung Nuntunan, Apin-Apin, Keningau, at 10.24 pm.

“We received a report of a victim feared drowned after being swept away by floodwaters while trying to cross a bridge. He was last seen wearing a Sabah Electricity vest.

“Three Sabah Electricity workers were involved in the incident. Two managed to escape, while one was swept away by the floodwaters,” he said. – Bernama