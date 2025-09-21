Shamsul Iskandar urges PKR unity for Melaka state election next year

MELAKA: Melaka PKR State Leadership Council chairman Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin has called on all party members to strengthen unity in preparation for the state election expected next year.

He stated that division and factionalism would only weaken the party’s ability to gain support and secure victory in the upcoming polls.

“After the party elections, we must bring everyone’s hearts back together,” he told reporters after attending the 27 Tahun Reformasi event organised by the Melaka PKR State Leadership Council.

Shamsul Iskandar emphasised that raising past disputes or minor issues after elections are over would only weaken the party’s strength.

He insisted that the real focus should remain on the common struggle rather than internal disagreements.

The event was attended by more than 200 PKR members and leaders last night.

The Melaka State Legislative Assembly is scheduled to expire in December 2026. – Bernama