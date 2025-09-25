SNCC leads global media effort to counter Israeli propaganda on Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) functions as the primary stronghold against the Zionist regime’s propaganda concerning Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

SNCC director-general Datuk Dr Ahmad Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby stated that Israel employs sophisticated communication strategies and aggressive propaganda.

He explained that SNCC acts as a crucial narrative control centre during the Global Sumud Flotilla mission involving nearly 70 boats attempting to break Gaza’s blockade.

“We know that they (Israel) will begin planning psychological warfare through media narratives.

“But with the cooperation and support of the Ministry of Communications as a collaborator, we have deployed our entire team not only to monitor but also to counter all these narratives,” he said during an appearance on Bernama TV’s “Malaysia Petang Ini” talk show.

All developments and news undergo careful vetting and editing with accurate narratives before global dissemination from SNCC’s Sepang headquarters.

Ahmad Sani emphasised that SNCC’s strategy demonstrates Malaysia’s strength in defending Gaza internationally without weapons.

“This too is a form of jihad. If people think jihad only means fighting with weapons, today we prove that jihad can also be through media, diplomacy, conferences and law,” he said.

SNCC’s approach through diplomacy, media and global solidarity maintains world narratives aligned with Palestinian struggle while strengthening Malaysia’s humanitarian position.

The Global Sumud Flotilla carries food, medicine and peace messages across the Mediterranean Sea toward Gaza waters.

This historic mission involves over 1,000 international volunteers including 34 Malaysian delegates aboard nearly 70 boats determined to break Gaza’s blockade. – Bernama