Son of Penang murder victims calls for justice and family unity

SIK: The son of a 51-year-old woman found dead in a Penang house hopes for justice following the deaths of his mother and younger sister.

Mohd Noor Hafifi Hassan expressed his desire to prevent similar tragedies from affecting other families in the future.

He specifically requested that the public refrain from speculating about the deaths of his mother and adopted sister.

The 28-year-old engineer emphasised the critical importance of maintaining strong family relationships.

Sariya Che Hin and her 11-year-old daughter Nur Afrina Alisha Abdul Rahim were discovered dead by Sariya’s husband at approximately 7.30 pm yesterday.

Penang police have remanded the victim’s husband until October 25 to assist with the murder investigation.

Mohd Noor Hafifi described his shock upon receiving the tragic news immediately after returning from work in Perak.

He attempted to contact his mother via WhatsApp but received no response to his message.

Both victims were laid to rest at the Al-Maarif Mosque Muslim Cemetery in Jeneri at 8.30 pm tonight. – Bernama