CHUKAI: The police have urged the public to refrain from spreading videos of a mentally disabled man being assaulted at the Padang Astaka Farmers’ Market last Friday.

Acting Kemaman district police chief DSP Wan Muhamad Wan Ja’afar said the circulation of the videos across various social media platforms had sparked outrage and confusion among the public.

He said that the police would take stern action against those found circulating the videos and making negative comments that could cause public distress.

“Action can be taken under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. If convicted, the offender may be fined up to RM50,000, jailed for up to one year, or both, with an additional fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Muhamad said so far, the police have detained four men, aged between 18 and 60, suspected of being involved in the incident.

He said that, in addition, three witnesses have been summoned to have their statements recorded to assist with the investigation.

Wan Muhamad assured that the investigation would be conducted transparently, and those responsible would be held accountable.

Meanwhile, the disabled man’s wife, Faridah Abdul Karim, said she was devastated after seeing the videos of her husband Ahmad Nor Al Faizan Jusoh, 47, being assaulted, describing the act as inhumane.

She said that as a result of the incident, her husband sustained a head injury and was currently being treated at the Psychiatric Ward of Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu.

“It broke my heart to watch him (Ahmad Al Faizan) being kicked and have fried noodles poured on his head.

“My husband has repeatedly apologised, but they continued to beat him. If he is truly at fault, the matter should be settled amicably, not in such an uncivilised way,” she said.