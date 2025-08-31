Tang Jie-Ee Wei didn’t just win but made history - Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton Association of Malaysia president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has hailed the historic success of mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

The pair emerged as champions in the Badminton World Federation World Championships in Paris today.

He described their success as proof that Malaysia never gave up in its quest for victory on the international stage.

He stressed that the victory was not merely about becoming world champions but a symbol of resilience, hard work and sacrifice.

Their achievement serves as an inspiration to all Malaysians according to the association president.

“Our dream has finally come true. #ChenToh did not just win, they made history with the sweat and tears. They have proven that Malaysia never gives up.”

“World Champions. Malaysian badminton roars back on the world stage! This victory is the best, most meaningful gift for all Malaysians in conjunction with the National Day.”

“Thank you, Tang Jie and Ee Wei. Thank you for giving us hope. Thank you for restoring our confidence. You are our inspiration,” he posted on Instagram today.

Earlier, Tang Jie and Ee Wei stunned China’s Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin 21-15, 21-14 in a thrilling 40-minute title showdown at the Adidas Arena.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei also made Malaysian badminton history by becoming the first local pair to win the world title in mixed doubles.

Their victory adds another golden chapter to the country’s sporting history. – Bernama