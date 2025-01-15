Teen detained over fatal crash in Kuching

KUCHING: A 16-year-old boy has been detained for driving without a licence, causing a fatal crash that claimed five lives on Jalan Stutong Baru, here, at 12.50 pm today.

Kuching District Police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee said initial investigations revealed that the crash occurred when the suspect lost control of the vehicle he was driving, veered into the opposite lane, and collided with two motorcycles and two cars.

“Four victims (three men and a local woman) aged between 16 and 45 were pronounced dead at the scene, while another 16-year-old victim died while receiving treatment,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

Mohd Farhan said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

He urged members of the public with information about the incident to contact Investigating Officer Lucas Apin at 013-8246881 / 082-259900 or report to the nearest police station.