Teen drowns in Sungai Segamat during swimming outing

SEGAMAT: A 14-year-old boy drowned while swimming in Sungai Segamat behind a recreational park earlier today.

The Segamat Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) received an emergency call at 4.08 pm regarding the incident.

Operations commander Mohd Hazim Abd Razak stated that 11 personnel were deployed with four assets, including a Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT), two four-wheel-drive vehicles, and a boat. The victim’s body was later discovered along the riverbank, approximately five kilometres from where he was last seen.

The search operation concluded at 6.40 pm. Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the circumstances leading to the drowning. - Bernama