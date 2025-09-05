Temiar preacher warns of social media challenges

IPOH: Temiar Orang Asli preacher Wan Masindra Juja finds that countering misconceptions of Islam on social media is one of the greatest challenges in his mission of spreading the faith.

The 44-year-old said he faced this challenge not only when preaching to the Orang Asli but also to people of all races and age groups.

“The first challenge lies in perception — the role of mass media and electronic devices, where sometimes users practise Islam in a way that is contrary (to the true teachings). But if we seek knowledge and study Islam, guided by the Quran and Sunnah, insya-Allah, we will see a different version of Islam.

“Alhamdulillah, throughout my 18 years of service, I have been able to guide people of various races to recite the shahadah. The real challenge, however, is not before the shahadah but after it, because helping them to practise and live the teachings is the harder part,” he said.

Wan Masindra, who is a missionary supervisor, said this when met after receiving the Tokoh Pendakwah (Anugerah Ibnu Abbas) award from the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, at the Perak-level Maulidur Rasul 1447H celebration here last night. He also took home RM5,000 in cash and a plaque.

Sultan Nazrin also presented the Keluarga Mithali, Non-Governmental Organisations, Pegawai Masjid, Tokoh Bilal and Special awards.

Wan Masindra also shared the moment he embraced Islam, saying it stemmed from his unease at the absence of a specific religion among the Orang Asli, even though they have their own culture, customs and taboos.

“I felt like, why? We Orang Asli have our culture, customs and taboos but why don’t we have a specific religion like others? For example, Muslims have Allah.

“When I saw the Malays practising Islam — the atmosphere of tarawih prayers, the daily prayers, the call to prayer, people reciting the Quran — it sparked my interest to know Islam better,” he said.

Meanwhile, the recipient of the main award, the Keluarga Mithali Award, Umi Kalsom Bahak, 74, said she never expected to receive the recognition although she had aspired to become an exemplary mother.

“In raising six children who, alhamdulillah, are now successful, I didn’t find it difficult. Although I didn’t earn much, for me, that wasn’t a problem because it was my responsibility as a parent.

“In educating the children, I often gave them advice — for example, if you want to change your way of life, then study hard, and insya-Allah, you will succeed,” she added.