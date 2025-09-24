Tengku Zafrul and Liverpool’s Hyypiä share light moment at ASEAN dinner

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Business Advisory Council dinner featured a unique meeting between Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Liverpool FC legend Sami Hyypiä.

A thirty-minute fun session mixed football trivia with inspiring talks on leadership, teamwork, and resilience between the minister and the former player.

Standard Chartered Malaysia chief executive officer Mak Joon Nien moderated the engaging discussion.

Tengku Zafrul joked about his alternative career choice by stating he would play football to help Manchester United.

He also compared high-level trade negotiations to the tension of a penalty shootout.

“At times, ignorance is bliss,” he said, emphasising the importance of preparation and having the right team.

Hyypiä reflected on the lessons from Liverpool’s famous 2005 Champions League final comeback victory against AC Milan.

“No one really believed we could overturn a 3-0 deficit at half-time, but it showed me that even when you don’t believe, if you put in the effort, miracles can happen,” he shared.

The exclusive evening was part of the ASEAN Green Shift Forum held alongside the 57th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ meeting.

ASEAN-BAC Malaysia and Standard Chartered jointly organised the forum with support from Yinson Holdings and the Malaysia Carbon Market Association.

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong and MITI Secretary-General Datuk Hairil Yahri Yaacob were among the distinguished guests.

United States Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard Kagan and ASEAN-BAC Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Nazir Razak also attended the event.

Hyypiä, now a club ambassador, added a special touch by signing merchandise for fans.

The dinner underscored ASEAN-BAC’s role in fostering business connectivity through cultural and sporting engagements. – Bernama