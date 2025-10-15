Terengganu resorts must show monsoon safety videos to protect visitors

KUALA TERENGGANU: Chalet and resort operators along the Terengganu coast and islands must display safety videos highlighting sea dangers during the upcoming Northeast Monsoon.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said the initiative aims to raise awareness and promote visitor safety.

“All chalet and resort operators have been instructed to display short videos warning about the dangers of swimming in the sea during the monsoon season,“ he told Bernama.

Razali noted that these videos are already available and credited last year’s safety measures with preventing fatalities.

“Alhamdulillah, we recorded zero fatalities last year, no deaths at all,“ he said.

“We hope the operators will truly take safety measures seriously, and the same goes for visitors.”

The state government has not issued any official directive to close islands during the monsoon season.

Several large chalets and resorts on Redang Island and Perhentian Island remain open during the season due to tourist demand.

Razali explained that while the monsoon season lasts from November to February or March, it does not rain continuously.

“There are three or four times a month when boats can still enter,“ he said.

He emphasised that operators must make final decisions based on safety conditions.

“If the waves are rough, boats are not permitted to set sail,“ Razali stated.

“Safety measures, such as wearing life jackets, are extremely important and mandatory.” – Bernama