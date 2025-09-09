Thai PM Anutin commits to peace with Cambodia, says Anwar

MELAKA: Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has demonstrated a firm commitment to maintaining peace between Thailand and Cambodia according to Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar revealed that Anutin conveyed this assurance during their telephone conversation earlier this week.

The Malaysian leader shared this information during his opening address at the 19th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime today.

Anwar stated that their discussion also covered broader collaboration between countries within the regional bloc.

He acknowledged ASEAN’s supportive endorsement of these peace efforts between the neighbouring nations.

Anutin officially became Thailand’s 32nd prime minister on Sunday after receiving royal endorsement.

The 58-year-old leader of the Bhumjaithai party marks a new chapter in Thailand’s political leadership.

This development follows a special meeting convened by Anwar in July as ASEAN Chair.

That meeting brought together Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s then-acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

The face-to-face discussion lasted two hours and thirty minutes at Malaysia’s Seri Perdana Complex.

It represented their first direct engagement since tensions flared between the two neighbours on July 24.

Anwar announced after that meeting that both countries agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

This agreement addressed rising tensions along their disputed border areas.

Cambodia and Thailand continue working toward lasting peace along their 817-kilometre shared border.

This border has historically been a source of contention between the two nations.

Military confrontations have previously occurred in the Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear border regions. – Bernama