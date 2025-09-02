Three police reports lodged over Justice for Zara rally in Tawau

TAWAU: Police have received three reports concerning the Justice for Zara solidarity rally held at Tawau Municipal Council Square.

Tawau police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin confirmed the reports relate to an individual allegedly making seditious remarks against the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah.

A case file has been opened under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The investigation also includes Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Police are currently tracking down a woman and several other witnesses to assist with the investigation.

Jasmin advised the public to refrain from making statements that could disrupt public order or touch on sensitive issues.

A video clip containing seditious elements from the gathering went viral on social media earlier today. – Bernama