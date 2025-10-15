Tornado hits Selangor schools, homes in Meru and Kuala Langat

PETALING JAYA: Several areas around Meru and Kuala Langat in Selangor were hit by a storm this afternoon, causing damage to homes, schools and residents’ vehicles.

Selangor Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Colonel (PA) Fazlisyah Muslim said the storm was reported at Jalan Mohd Sharif 1, Taman Daya Meru, Jalan Puding and Jalan Paip, as well as around Sijangkang, Kuala Langat.

“We have just received information regarding the storm incident around the Meru and Kuala Langat areas, but so far we have not obtained the actual number of affected houses or whether there are any victims.

“The Temporary Relief Centre at Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) Meru Multipurpose Hall is still operating with 36 individuals housed since yesterday.

“Due to the new storm that occurred this afternoon, the number of victims is likely to increase, but complete data is still being updated,” he said when contacted by Harian Metro today.

He said the worst affected area in the incident was Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sijangkang Jaya in Kuala Langat.

“So far, we have not received any official information regarding the opening of new relief centres in Teluk Panglima Garang and Kuala Langat,” he said.

Earlier, based on viral videos on social media today, the strong storm followed by a tornado also caused major damage in Teluk Panglima Garang, including destroying parts of the buildings at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sijangkang, Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Medan and Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Medan.

The tornado was considered devastating as it even uprooted road barriers, causing them to be lifted into the air.

Based on footage taken by residents, the SK Sijangkang building also suffered severe damage when the building walls collapsed while the school roof was completely torn off.