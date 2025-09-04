Two children feared drowned after car plunges into Port Dickson river

PORT DICKSON: Two children are feared drowned after the car they were travelling in with their parents plunged into a river at the Tanjung Agas bridge this morning.

The State Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre received a distress call at 11.44 am about a road accident involving a Nissan Teana that had fallen into the river.

Initial investigations found that there were four victims in the car, but a married couple in their 40s managed to be rescued by members of the public.

However, two other victims, a six-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl, remain trapped and their condition is still unknown.

A rescue operation involving 10 firefighters, assisted by other agencies, is still ongoing. – Bernama