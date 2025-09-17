Two MMEA personnel injured after patrol boat rammed by smuggler’s speedboat

SEREMBAN: Two Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency personnel sustained injuries after their patrol boat was deliberately rammed by a suspected immigrant smuggling speedboat near state maritime borders.

The incident occurred at approximately 9pm when the MMEA vessel attempted to intercept the rogue speedboat detected heading toward Tanjung Rhu waters in Sepang.

Maritime Captain Salehuddin Zakaria, director of MMEA Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, confirmed both injured personnel have been hospitalised at Port Dickson Hospital and are currently in stable condition.

A 34-year-old crew member suffered injuries to the upper part of his nose while a 36-year-old colleague sustained injuries to his legs and arms from the impact.

The Lumut Maritime Surveillance System initially detected the suspicious vessel at 8pm within the Traffic Separation Scheme area, prompting the dispatch of an MMEA patrol boat conducting duties under Ops Patkor Optima.

Salehuddin stated the speedboat, equipped with three high-powered engines, acted aggressively upon detecting enforcement presence and deliberately rammed the left side of the patrol vessel before escaping.

The collision caused severe damage to the MMEA patrol boat while the smuggling vessel is believed to have retreated beyond Malaysian waters following the failed mission.

Detection and special operations are currently underway to track down both the suspects and the smuggling network involved in this incident.

Salehuddin emphasised that the MMEA views human smuggling attempts via sea routes with utmost seriousness as they threaten national security and endanger both illegal immigrants and enforcement personnel.

This incident demonstrates the high risks faced by MMEA enforcement officers who constantly encounter direct threats at sea, including deliberate ramming and potential loss of life during duty execution.

The public is urged to report any information about clandestine activities to the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Maritime Operations Centre at 06-3876730 or the emergency line 999 for immediate action. – Bernama