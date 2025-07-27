Umno decisions focus on national stability, says Ahmad Zahid

RAUB: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that the party’s decisions, even if unpopular, are made to safeguard the nation’s stability and future.

Speaking at the Raub Umno Division Delegates’ Meeting, he emphasised that leadership roles demand responsibility and principled choices.

“No matter how high our position is in the party or government, we must realise that every post is a trust that must be carried out with full responsibility,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Deputy Prime Minister, called for unity and resilience among members to rebuild the party’s strength after electoral setbacks.

He urged Umno members to learn from past failures, referencing the party’s inability to form the government in the last two general elections.

“Enough of the divisions, quarrels, shooting at each other, and hidden saboteurs within.

Let us learn from past weaknesses and fix Umno and Barisan Nasional from within,” he said.

At a press conference later, Ahmad Zahid addressed concerns about Umno members participating in a recent rally in Kuala Lumpur.

“Umno is now part of the MADANI Government, and we must strengthen, not undermine, the government that is in place,” he said. – Bernama