Veteran journalist receives aid from Kasih@HAWANA Fund after Sabah landslide

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Communications has extended assistance to a journalist affected by the recent Sabah landslide through the Kasih@HAWANA Fund.

Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil personally presented the aid to 66-year-old Asia Times Pulse part-time journalist Salamat Tambanan during his working visit to Sabah.

Salamat lost his home in the landslide disaster at Kampung Sarapung in Penampang.

The assistance package included financial support and essential supplies to ease the burden faced by the veteran journalist.

This aid also serves as a token of appreciation for Salamat’s long-standing contributions to journalism.

Ministry of Communications secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa attended the aid presentation ceremony.

Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also the Project Director for HAWANA 2025, was also present at the event.

Salamat becomes the 31st recipient of the Kasih@HAWANA Fund in Sabah.

He has served as a part-time journalist with Asia Times Pulse since 1979.

The Kasih@HAWANA Fund was launched in conjunction with National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2023.

This initiative by the Ministry of Communications through Bernama has provided aid to 533 media practitioners nationwide to date. – Bernama