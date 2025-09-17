KUALA LUMPUR: A comprehensive landslide simulation drill will take place in Wangsa Maju tomorrow as part of national disaster preparedness efforts.

The Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Information Department confirmed the exercise will run from 8 am to 4 pm in a hilly area opposite Fairview International School.

This drill represents Simulation Series 1/2025 under the National Disaster Management Agency Directive No. 1 for the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur police will lead the operation in collaboration with the Federal Territories Department and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

Interested parties can contact Wangsa Maju District Information Officer Norizah Jadid at 013-3274753 for additional details about the disaster preparedness exercise. – Bernama