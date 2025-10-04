Waves of achievement at ALAM’s grand Convocation ceremony

MALACCA: Beneath the proud flutter of maritime flags and the echo of tradition, the country’s premier maritime training institution, Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM), celebrates its 124th Convocation today, congratulating the new generation of seafarers poised to navigate the global maritime industry.

The grand convocation ceremony, held earlier today at ALAM’s campus in Kuala Sungai Baru, Malacca, was honoured by the presence of Minister of Transport, Malaysia YB Anthony Loke, who officiated the event with distinction.

In a press conference, Loke expressed deep admiration for ALAM’s enduring dedication and consistency in advancing the maritime sector while noting the academy’s unwavering commitment to industry standards has played a pivotal role in shaping its commendable reputation today.

According to his statistics, female participation in the maritime arena has recorded a hike, reflecting a growing belief that success in the industry is not bound by gender when there is determination and strong mentorship towards maritime pathways.

“We’ve seen a significant rise in female participation within the maritime sector, from just 2% previously to 10% today, which is a very encouraging development.

“It shows that women are taking an active interest in maritime careers because the industry has long been seen as male-dominated, but this change reflects a growing openness and a move toward greater gender diversity,” he said.

He went on to encourage more women to explore the vast opportunities within the maritime industry, stressing that their involvement is essential to the sector’s continued growth and evolution.

Meanwhile, ALAM’s Chief Executive Ts. Dr. Capt. Manivannan Subramaniam who thanked Loke for his appearance at the convocation, said it was not just a convocation ceremony but a celebration of resilience, discipline and spirit of maritime excellence for decades.

Dr Manivannan also congratulated all the graduates and acknowledged that their achievement has added a meaningful value to the institution as it requires pure dedication in reaching this milestone.

“We are deeply honoured by the presence of YB Anthony Loke and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for his visionary commitment to nurturing the next generation of maritime professionals.

“To witness ALAM reach its 124th Convocation is to stand on the shoulders of generations who have charted the course before us and definitely it’s a proud moment for the institution, as well as every soul who believes in the power of maritime education to transform lives.

“The graduates have undoubtedly made their families proud and reinforced the academy’s reputation for excellence. They are now part of the legacy that sails far beyond these shores. The sea will test them, but of course will teach them at the same time,” he told theSun.

On the other hand, MISC Berhad (MISC) which is the parent company of ALAM has announced a landmark RM40 million commitments to support 153 aspiring maritime professionals through its MISC Education Sponsorship programme at Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM).

Its President & Group CEO Zahid Osman has confirmed that the initiative will span 3.5 years to cover tuition, training, living expenses for students pursuing diplomas in Nautical Studies, Marine Engineering and Marine Electro-Technology.

“Education is one of the most powerful catalysts for change. This sponsorship is more than financial aid because it’s an investment in human potential and a reflection of our ESG values to deliver progress responsibly, inclusively, and sustainably.

“This strategic investment not only strengthens Malaysia’s maritime capabilities but also affirms MISC’s dedication to shaping a resilient and inclusive future for the industry,” he said.