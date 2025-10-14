‘Why M’sia did not attend Gaza peace summit’

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has clarified that Malaysia was not among the countries invited to the recent International Peace Summit for Gaza as the meeting was limited to nations that gave full support to a 20-point peace plan, which Malaysia could not endorse unconditionally.

He said Malaysia’s position remains one of support with reservation as the plan fails to include key principles, such as recognition of Palestinian statehood, the right of return for displaced Palestinians and an end to the occupation and violence in the West Bank.

“I have read the 20 points. None of them address Palestinian statehood, occupation or the violence by Zionist forces in the West Bank,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Anwar said while Malaysia’s stance is conditional, even Hamas has conveyed in a letter to him that it supports the ceasefire proposal to stop the destruction and killing of civilians, despite disagreeing with parts of the plan.

He said most countries attending the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt have given full support to the peace plan, while Malaysia and a few others maintain conditional backing.

He added that Malaysia’s position is consistent with other Islamic nations, stressing that while the peace initiative, including that proposed by US President Donald Trump, was welcome, it must lead to a comprehensive solution that stops the killing of civilians and ensures long-term peace.

“The situation in Gaza is dire, with people on the brink of starvation. Based on these considerations, we will join any initiative aimed at achieving peace.”

Anwar said the recent talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, hosted by Egypt under the joint chairmanship of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Trump, showed efforts towards an immediate ceasefire.

He said Hamas sent him a letter dated Oct 7 reaffirming its commitment to peace negotiations under the Trump peace initiative, while stressing the need for a comprehensive resolution that upholds international law.

“The priority is to stop all attacks and allow humanitarian aid, such as food, water and medicine, to reach Gaza,” he said, adding that as of yesterday, only 167 aid trucks have entered the enclave despite earlier promises of 600.

On another matter, Anwar stressed that there is no excuse for displaying the Israeli flag or Hebrew writing in Malaysia, saying such acts go against national policy and public sentiment.

He said firm police action was justified in light of a recent video, that was widely shared, showing a car bearing a Hebrew sticker, which sparked public anger. He added that such behaviour must not be tolerated.

“As for the Hebrew writing incident that offended the public and went against national policy, yes, that is wrong, regardless of intent.

“Even during the colonial era, anyone who raised the Union Jack was considered a traitor.

“The same principle applies here regarding the Israeli flag,” he said.

Anwar was responding to a supplementary question from Paya Besar MP Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah, who asked about the government’s stance on public displays of the Israeli flag following reports of a gathering involving a vessel carrying Israeli symbols.

He said the government fully supports the police’s swift action in the recent case, describing it as a necessary reminder of Malaysia’s consistent position in defending the Palestinian cause.

Last Friday, more than 1,000 boats joined an 8km convoy in support of Palestine, but the event drew controversy after one vessel was seen flying Israeli flags, with participants acting as Israeli forces and carrying “detainees” on board.

Organisers later clarified that the scene was intended as a re-enactment of the Global Sumud Flotilla incident, not an act of support for Israel.

Event director Khairul Hafiz Hassan said the simulation was meant to depict the real-life experiences faced by humanitarian activists, adding that there was no intention to glorify Israel.

He has since apologised for the use of the Israeli flag.