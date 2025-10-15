Woman, KAFA pupils injured after roof collapses in Banting during storm

BANTING: A 51-year-old woman was injured after being trapped under the collapsed roof of Dewan Wawasan Kampung Medan in Telok Panglima Garang this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the hall’s roof collapsed following heavy rain and strong winds.

The roof of an adjacent premises housing a Kelas Al-Quran dan Fardu Ain surau also collapsed, causing at least seven pupils to sustain minor injuries.

The department received a distress call at 4.24pm and deployed a fire engine and Emergency Medical Rescue Services vehicle with seven personnel to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found a victim, a 51-year-old woman, trapped under the debris,“ said Ahmad Mukhlis.

He confirmed the woman sustained injuries to her waist and thigh but remained conscious throughout the rescue operation.

Firefighters successfully rescued the woman at 5.05pm after she had been trapped for approximately 40 minutes.

Both the woman and the injured KAFA pupils were transported to hospital for medical treatment.

The incident occurred at a complex that also houses the Sijangkang State Constituency Coordinator’s office. – Bernama