Woman killed, four injured in three-vehicle crash in Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 62-year-old woman was killed and four others sustained injuries in a three-vehicle collision on Jalan Sungai Ikan late last night.

Kuala Terengganu police chief Azli Mohd Noor confirmed that Rohani Hashim and three family members were travelling in a Perodua Aruz driven by her daughter.

Police received notification of the accident involving a Perodua Aruz, a Naza Citra, and a Proton Saga at 12.05 am.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the crash occurred when a Naza Citra driven by a 29-year-old woman from Jerteh veered into the opposite lane and collided with the Perodua Aruz from Penang,” he stated.

“The impact caused the Naza Citra to spin before being struck by a Proton Saga driven by a 37-year-old man from Kemaman who attempted to swerve but clipped its side.”

The driver and passengers of the Perodua Aruz were injured and are receiving treatment at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital.

The Proton Saga driver, his wife, and three children escaped the collision without injuries.

Rohani Hashim’s body was taken to the hospital’s Forensic Unit for examination while the injured Naza Citra driver was also hospitalised.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Azli advised all road users to exercise greater caution, particularly during the ongoing school holiday period. – Bernama