Zara Qairina’s handwritten note and bloodstained journal key inquest exhibits

KOTA KINABALU: A document examiner testified that she did not refer a handwritten note by deceased student Zara Qairina Mahathir to a psychiatrist for evaluation.

Nurul Atiqah Mohd Noh from the Chemistry Department’s Forensic Science Analysis Centre confirmed this during cross-examination by defence lawyer Datuk Ram Singh.

The note contained emotional statements including “I really hope that in the afterlife I will never see you” and “it would have been better if you had never given birth to me”.

Nurul Atiqah acknowledged noticing a stain on the top right corner of the exhibit but stated she was unsure of its nature.

She confirmed analysing another document dated January 5 containing Zara’s statement about ending a friendship, which also contained bloodstains.

The witness revealed that all exhibits were first sent to the Forensic DNA Division before reaching her document examination unit.

Nurul Atiqah examined an exercise book belonging to the deceased that had “pergi mati” written in the subject column.

Her division received 21 bags containing four notebooks, two textbooks, and 15 sheets of paper identified as Zara’s property.

The document examiner stated that imitating the handwriting across all documents would be impossible due to the variety of topics and extended writing period.

She found consistent writing characteristics including rounded handwriting, clear letter formation, and balanced spacing throughout the materials.

The inquest continues before Coroner Sessions Court Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan as investigators examine the circumstances surrounding Zara’s death.

Zara Qairina, aged 13, died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being found unconscious near her school hostel in Papar.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers ordered her remains exhumed for a post-mortem on August 8 before announcing the formal inquest on August 13. – Bernama