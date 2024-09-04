The Audi S3 Receives Significant Upgrades for 2025 Model Year

THE Audi S3 Sedan and S3 Sportback have received substantial upgrades for the 2025 model year, following the recent facelift of the Audi A3. These enhancements focus on increasing power, improving driving dynamics, and updating the design and features.

Under the hood, Audi’s engineers have fine-tuned the 2.0-litre TFSI four-cylinder engine to produce 328hp and 420Nm of torque. This represents an increase of 22hp and 20Nm over the outgoing model. With these improvements, the new S3 can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.7 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 250km/h.

Audi has also optimised the turbocharger’s performance by keeping it at a constant rpm during steady-speed driving with low to medium acceleration. Additionally, modifications to the seven-speed S-tronic transmission have halved shift times under full load. The 2025 S3 now features the same torque splitter as the RS 3, enabling fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels.

Enhancements extend beyond the powertrain. The 2025 S3 offers six driving modes, including a Dynamic Plus mode that maximiSes torque distribution to the rear axle and outside rear wheel during cornering, promoting oversteer. The throttle response is also sharpened in this mode.

To further enhance driving dynamics, Audi has installed stiffer wishbone and pivot bearings, optimised the progressive steering, and included standard S sports suspension, which lowers the ride height by 15mm compared to the standard A3. Wheel-selective torque control has been refined, and the brakes now feature 357mm front discs and new two-piston callipers.

Design updates include a new singleframe grille, revised LED and LED Matrix headlights, and configurable daytime running lights. Inside, the cabin boasts a new shifter, air vents, ambient lighting, and backlit fabric panels on the front doors. Exclusive S3 features comprise a black roof lining, stainless steel pedals, aluminium accents, sports seats, and carbon fibre elements.

The S3 is digital and connected – thanks to numerous connect services, functions on demand, and a store for apps. In addition to DAB+ digital radio and the 10.1-inch touch display, the Audi virtual cockpit, and an inductive smartphone charger all come as standard. In addition to the two front USB C charging ports in the centre console, there are two additional ports in the rear as standard.

Other optional features include MMI navigation plus, along with the complete connect portfolio and access to the store for apps, which allows the driver to use a wide range of applications right on the vehicle display. The selected apps are installed in the S3’s infotainment system – without taking a detour via the user’s smartphone. Users can also interact with their apps via voice command. Functions on demand ensures a high degree of flexibility. A total of five individual infotainment and comfort functions can be added online via the myAudi app, even after the vehicle has been purchased.

The 2025 Audi S3 will arrive at European dealerships this quarter, with prices in Germany starting at €55,600 (RM286,889).