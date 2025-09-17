Adopt collective approach to end bullying in our schools

THE nation has been shaken by the recent tragic deaths and a notable increase in serious bullying incidents in our schools.

This troubling trend has exposed a deeper crisis within our educational system. We must fundamentally shift our focus from a reactive cycle of blame to a proactive, collective approach, one that recognises bullying as a shared responsibility across our community.

We commend the authorities for their proactive and commendable decision to engage with the public.

By hosting listening and feedback sessions, they are demonstrating a commitment to building a comprehensive and effective strategy from the ground up, rather than dictating policy in isolation. This collaborative spirit is the crucial first step towards a lasting solution.

The key to this strategy lies in prevention. We can learn from the safety-first ethos of high-performing workplaces. Industries don’t just respond to accidents; they proactively identify risks, implement preventive measures and cultivate a culture where safety is everyone’s responsibility.

We must apply this same mindset to our educational institutions, treating bullying not as a mere disciplinary issue but as a systemic vulnerability to be addressed by all.

This means deeply embedding a robust safety culture throughout the educational environment.

This proactive mindset necessitates taking deliberate steps to understand where vulnerabilities lie. We must conduct thorough and regular assessments to identify susceptible situations, such as isolated interactions, online communications and subtle aspects of the school’s overall culture.

Furthermore, by analysing past incidents, reporting trends and shifts in the school climate, we can identify potential hotspots and at-risk situations before they escalate.

Another powerful deterrent is collaborating with the local police to have a visible presence in schools, perhaps twice a year. Their visits can be for educational purposes, and their readiness to act can serve as a strong deterrent.

To foster a truly safe environment, we must prioritise psychological safety. This is the shared belief that one can speak up without fear of reprisal and with the knowledge that mental and emotional support will be available.

It is a defining characteristic of a learning organisation, where individuals feel secure enough to admit mistakes, ask questions and learn from feedback.

A fascinating insight from a recent professional talk revealed that high-performing teams, contrary to popular belief, often report more mistakes than their less-effective counterparts. This is not a sign of incompetence; it is a testament to a psychologically safe environment where individuals feel secure enough to admit errors and learn from them.

We must cultivate a similar “speak up” culture in our schools, empowering students and staff to report bullying without reprisal. It is also important for us to reflect on our own past. Many of us, including current leaders in business and government, may have engaged in bullying behaviour during our youth, often due to immaturity, peer pressure or a lack of empathy. This introspection is vital.

By acknowledging that bullying is a learned behaviour, not an innate identity, we can move away from labeling individuals as “bullies” or “victims”. This allows us to focus on correcting harmful actions and cultivating empathy at all levels, a critical component of any effective education.

Bullying is everyone’s responsibility; each of us has a role to play. It is a common misperception that only professionally trained individuals can handle these cases. On the contrary, research by credible international bodies like StopBullying.gov highlights the power of bystander intervention.

Studies indicate that when a bystander intervenes, bullying stops within 10 seconds 57% of the time. This powerful statistic debunks the myth that only professionals can act. By working together in a unified, proactive and empathetic manner, we can build a society where every child feels safe to learn and thrive.

