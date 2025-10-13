Cost of quiet covering for all at work

A RECENT Forbes article introduced a term many of us may not have heard before – “quiet covering”. While the phrase may be new, the behaviour it describes is all too familiar, especially for Gen Z professionals entering the workforce.

Unlike quiet quitting or quiet cracking, which involve disengagement or emotional strain, quiet covering is about hiding. It is when employees suppress parts of their identity – how they dress, speak, think or express themselves – to conform to workplace norms.

It is not about doing less work; it is about showing up while shrinking who you are.

For Gen Z, a generation raised on authenticity, values alignment and self-expression, this can be particularly painful. And yet, many are doing

it – quietly adjusting themselves to “look the part”, not because they lack confidence, but because they are not sure their true selves will be accepted.

There are many reasons this happens. Some feel they need to “tone down” their personality to seem more professional. Others avoid sharing their real views or creative ideas for fear of being labelled too outspoken or idealistic.

In hybrid or remote settings, the pressure can be even greater. With fewer informal cues, younger employees often default to being cautious, trying not to stand out too much on camera or in writing.

The result? A growing number of young professionals are entering the workforce with their full potential muted, not by lack of skill but by a culture that subtly tells them to play it safe, no matter what.

As someone who works with fresh graduates and corporate leaders, I have seen what happens when this pressure goes unchecked. Teams become quieter and innovation stalls. People deliver what is expected but rarely more. Over time, you start to lose not just talent but also the spark that makes teams thrive. This isn’t a niche HR problem; it is clearly a leadership challenge that directly affects performance, culture and retention.

Because the truth is, when people spend energy managing how they appear rather than focusing on the work itself, something is lost. And it is not just productivity; it is also trust, creativity and a sense of shared purpose.

We often talk about wanting people to “bring their whole selves to work” but do our systems, processes and leadership behaviours support that? Or do we send the message, whether implicitly or explicitly, that success requires blending in?

If we are serious about creating work-places where people can thrive, then we need to create environments where authenticity is not a liability. We need to stop confusing professionalism with sameness. We need to move beyond surface-level DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) policies into something more practical: psychological safety.

Psychological safety does not mean letting go of standards or accountability; it means making it safe to be different, to have their own voice, to offer their new perspectives and to share their different experiences. It means leaders who ask questions and listen without judgement. It means recognising when someone is holding back and gently inviting them forward.

The organisations that do this well are not just more inclusive; they are also more resilient. They unlock new ideas, attract diverse talent and foster the kind of culture where people want to grow. But it starts with leadership, not with big speeches but with small, consistent actions.

When a junior employee shares a personal insight in a meeting, do we welcome it or gloss over it? When someone shows enthusiasm for a new way of doing things, do we encourage it or steer them back to the familiar? These are the moments that tell people whether it is safe to show up fully or safer to stay quiet and be “accepted”.

Let’s be clear: no one is asking

for special treatment. Gen Z doesn’t want to overshare or dominate the conversation. What they want is to work in environments where they don’t have to edit themselves to be accepted, where they can grow into their full potential, not just a curated version of it.

As a leader and as someone who took a leap from corporate life to start something of my own, I have learned that the best ideas often come from people who see things differently. But they will only speak up if they feel they can.

So, here is a challenge for all of us in leadership roles: take a closer look at your team. Who’s holding back? Who seems a little too quiet in meetings, too agreeable in feedback sessions or too careful in how they show up? What happens if we made it just a little easier for them to be themselves?

When employees, especially Gen Z, feel safe to bring their full selves to work, everyone benefits. We gain fresh thinking, deeper engagement and stronger teams and we reduce the emotional cost of constantly “covering” just to belong.

In a world that moves fast and demands more, authenticity is not a luxury; it is a competitive edge.

Elman Mustafa El Bakri is CEO and founder of HESA Healthcare Recruitment Agency and serves on the Industrial Advisory Panel for the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com