New era of sustainability in hospitality

THE new epoch of sustainability is no longer a trend; it is a necessity. The hospitality industry, as one of the largest consumers of natural resources, faces mounting pressure to adopt greener practices.

In Malaysia, where tourism is a vital economic driver, hotels and resorts are making meaningful strides towards sustainability in response to climate change, rising operational costs and evolving customer expectations.

As awareness grows, travellers are seeking accommodations that reflect their values. Going green is not just a trend; it is an imperative and an ethical responsibility to help safeguard the planet for future generations.

Here is why it is essential:

Environmental responsibility

Hotels consume large amounts of resources daily. Adopting sustainable practices will help reduce carbon emissions, minimise water waste and prevent pollution, contributing to the preservation of natural ecosystems.

Cost efficiency

Sustainable operations, such as energy-efficient lighting, water-saving fixtures and waste-reduction programmes, can lead to long-term cost savings. Green practices are also good for the bottom line.

Meeting guest expectations

Today’s travellers, especially Millennials and Gen Z, are increasingly eco-conscious. They choose hotels with strong environmental credentials. By going green, hotels can enhance their brand reputation, increase guest loyalty, market a good image and remain competitive.

Regulatory compliance

Governments and international bodies are enforcing stricter environmental regulations to combat climate change and promote sustainable development. By adopting green practices early, hotels will ensure compliance, reduce legal and reputational risks, and position themselves as forward-thinking industry leaders.

Branding with purpose

When a hotel cares about the environment, people take notice. It shows the hotel is responsible and thinks about the future and not just profits. Guests, travel agencies and corporate clients are more likely to choose a hotel that makes ethical and sustainable choices.

Visible actions – such as reducing plastic use, conserving energy and prioritising eco-friendly practices – will build trust with guests. And that trust translates into loyalty, especially among travellers who prioritise environmental responsibility in their decisions.

A strong example is Berjaya Times Square Hotel, which has integrated sustainability into its operations by reducing plastic consumption and implementing energy-efficient systems. Such efforts not only benefit the planet but also attract positive attention from media outlets, travel blogs and social media platforms.

Guests talk about these experiences, share them online and recommend to others. This kind of positive publicity strengthens brand reputation and attracts more like-minded travellers.

The global climate crisis and growing environmental awareness have reshaped how the hospitality sector operates. Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, prefer hotels that demonstrate clear commitments to sustainability.

Malaysia is rich in biodiversity and natural beauty. Sustainable tourism is essential to protecting the environment and preserving its appeal as a premier destination.

Eco-friendly practices taking root

Hotels across Malaysia are embracing eco-friendly initiatives that balance guest comfort with environmental responsibility. Many leading establishments have phased out single-use plastics, replacing them with biodegradable alternatives, paper wrappers or refillable amenities.

Plastic straws, once ubiquitous in bars and restaurants, have been replaced with paper or metal options in major hotels to reduce plastic.

Energy efficiency is also a key priority. The hospitality sector is among the highest energy consumers. To address this, hotels are investing in energy-saving solutions such as LED lighting, smart thermostats and motion sensors to minimise unnecessary energy consumption.

Several resorts in Langkawi and Sabah have gone a step further by integrating solar panels into their operations, cutting carbon emissions and lowering long-term energy costs.

As for water conservation, many eco-resorts now are implementing solutions such as low-flow showerheads, rainwater harvesting systems and greywater recycling to reduce water usage. Guests are encouraged to reuse towels – a simple but effective practice that saves water and reduces the need for detergents, all without sacrificing comfort.

Facing challenges along the journey

While many hotels are eager to adopt green practices, the transition is not easy. Initial investments in solar panels, smart energy systems and other eco-friendly upgrades can be costly, especially for smaller or budget properties with limited resources.

Securing official green certifications can also be a hurdle, often requiring time, expertise and additional financial commitment. Beyond infrastructure, staff training is essential to ensure sustainable practices are properly implemented and maintained. However, not all employees may be familiar with or willing to embrace the “go green” mindset, making execution difficult.

Despite these obstacles, experts say going green should be seen as a long-term investment, not upfront expense. Over time, hotels can save money and enhance the hotel’s reputation.

As Malaysia embraces its path towards sustainable development, the hospitality industry stands at the frontline of change. From reducing carbon footprints to protecting the nation’s natural heritage, hotels have a vital role to play, especially by aligning with global sustainability standards such as the Green Building Index (GBI).

Through GBI, hotels can turn their green actions into globally recognised impact. The future belongs to those who act now.

Going green is not just about saving the planet; it is about securing the future of the hospitality industry itself. Sustainability is the ultimate game-changer and the time to act is now.

Nor Hazwani Mohd Din is from the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, Berjaya University College. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com