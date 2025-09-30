Reform, relief and road to ballot box

MALAYSIA’S Budget 2026 is not just another fiscal blueprint, it is a statement of intent at a time when the nation faces economic strain and rising public expectations.

As the first budget under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), it must walk a tightrope, providing relief to households, proving the government’s commitment to reform and signalling fiscal discipline to investors.

With speculation of a general election in the second half of 2026 or in 2027, depending on coalition stability and public sentiment, every line item in the budget carries economic and political weight.

Subsidy rationalisation, symbolism

One headline policy ahead of the budget is the adjustment of the RON95 petrol subsidy, which reduced prices from RM2.05 to RM1.99 per litre for Malaysian citizens effective Sept 30.

Under the Budi Madani RON95 scheme, targeted subsidies limit access to citizens while excluding corporations and most non-citizens, with exemptions for groups like e-hailing drivers.

The government argues this targeted mechanism reduces leakage, especially cross-border smuggling of fuel, while freeing up between RM2.5 and RM4 billion annually for reinvestment in public transport, healthcare and assistance for lower-income groups.

For citizens affected by inflation, the small but symbolic drop to RM1.99 offers relief at the pump and a reminder that subsidy reform can be politically palatable if handled carefully.

Governance and reform

Beyond subsidies, governance reform is expected to feature strongly in Budget 2026. Under the Ekonomi Madani framework, the government has signalled measures to strengthen transparency in procurement, restructure state-linked enterprises and accelerate the digitalisation of public services.

The proposed legislations, such as a Freedom of Information Act and an Ombudsman Act, could become cornerstones of a new governance framework. If sincerely implemented, these reforms could restore trust and raise Malaysia’s attractiveness to investors.

Competitiveness also looms large. The government has identified semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital economy as high-growth sectors.

With semiconductors already contributing more than 5.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), Budget 2026 is expected to include incentives to move Malaysia up the value chain, from being an assembly and testing hub to becoming a centre for design, innovation and advanced packaging.

Investment in talent development, particularly in AI and automation, alongside stronger industry-academia linkages, is seen as vital.

Success here will determine whether Malaysia escapes the middle-income trap or risks stagnation in an increasingly high-tech global economy.

Social welfare, public sentiment

Social welfare will remain a key pillar. With food and housing costs rising, and many households still recovering from pandemic-era financial strain, cash aid and targeted subsidies are likely to be expanded.

The challenge lies in balancing compassion with prudence. Subsidy rationalisation, while necessary to curb wastage, can spark discontent if poorly communicated. The government must convince voters that rationalisation is not austerity but reallocation, channelling scarce resources to where they are most needed.

Fiscal consolidation and climate imperatives

Malaysia’s fiscal deficit, which surged during the pandemic, has narrowed in recent years – though public debt remains high at around 64.6% of GDP – testing the country’s fiscal limits.

Growth in 2025 hovers at 4.1%, reflecting resilience and also exposure to risks, such as a slowing China, volatile commodity prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions. For Putrajaya, the message is clear: fiscal space is limited but expectations for action are immense.

Fiscal consolidation cannot be ignored. The government has pledged to reduce the deficit to below 3% of GDP by 2030, a goal requiring spending discipline and new revenue streams. Options include expanding the tax base through stronger SST compliance, raising taxes on alcohol or tobacco and exploring carbon taxation.

Simultaneously, Malaysia’s climate vulnerability demands heavy investment in flood mitigation, renewable energy and resilient infrastructure spending that is urgent and politically difficult to postpone. The test will be whether these priorities can be delivered without overshooting fiscal limits already stretched by high debt.

The ballot box

In such a climate, Budget 2026 inevitably doubles as a political manifesto. Measures like the petrol price cut to RM1.99 can be read as both a policy and pre-election gesture, designed to show that the government is easing the rakyat’s burdens while pushing reforms.

Whether voters view these moves as genuine relief or electioneering will depend on how credibly the government delivers broader reforms in governance, growth and equity.

Still, the risks are clear. If subsidy reforms trigger discontent, if growth falters under global pressures or if governance reforms stall, Budget 2026 could quickly become a political liability. Conversely, if it strikes the right balance between relief and reform, it could be remembered as the budget that restored fiscal credibility while keeping Malaysians onside during tough times.

Ultimately, Budget 2026 is about more than balancing numbers; it is about charting a vision of Malaysia that is productive, equitable and resilient. It must reassure international markets that fiscal discipline remains intact while persuading citizens that sacrifices are fairly shared and future prosperity is being built today.

In an environment where every sen counts and every move is politically scrutinised, this budget may decide not only the health of the economy but also the course of Malaysia’s next election.

Dr Paul Anthony Maria Das is a senior lecturer at the School of Accounting and Finance, Faculty of Business and Law, Taylor’s University.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com