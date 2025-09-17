Advocacy groups demand European ban on Israel football team and players

ADVOCACY groups and fan organisations have launched a campaign demanding European soccer federations boycott Israel’s national team and ban Israeli players from domestic competitions.

The #GameOverIsrael initiative began with a Times Square billboard that went live on Tuesday, months before the 2026 World Cup.

New York will host eight World Cup matches next year including the final, with the United States co-hosting alongside Canada and Mexico.

The campaign specifically targets soccer federations in Belgium, England, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Scotland, and Spain.

It cites Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza as the primary reason for the proposed sporting boycott.

FIFA, UEFA, and the Israel Football Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee National Executive Director Abed Ayoub stated that Americans must prevent World Cup stadiums from becoming platforms for whitewashing war crimes.

The ADC launched the initiative with several European partner organisations.

Ayoub emphasised that every football governing body should take immediate action to bar Israel from international competition.

He declared that the world must tell Israel that the game is over and there is no room in sports for war criminals.

A United Nations Commission of Inquiry concluded on Tuesday that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

Israeli officials rejected the report’s findings, with Israel’s ambassador to the UN calling them scandalous and fake.

The Times Square billboard near Broadway and West 43rd Street contained the word genocide.

The ADC stated the billboard company only approved this language after reviewing the text of the UN commission’s report.

Israel currently ranks third in World Cup qualifying Group I behind Norway and Italy.

The winners of UEFA’s 12 qualifying groups gain direct entry to the World Cup while runners-up advance to playoffs. – Reuters