Arvid de Kleijn wins stage two at Le Tour de Langkawi 2025

TUDOR PRO CYCLING TEAM’S ARVID DE KLEIJN bounced back from his third place in stage one to claim victory in stage two of the 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi today.

The 31-year-old Dutchman completed the 163-kilometre ride from Padang Besar to Kepala Batas in three hours, 29 minutes and 59 seconds.

Stage one winner Matteo Malucelli of XDS Astana Team finished second, while Enrico Zanoncello of VF Group Bardiani-CSF secured third place.

De Kleijn credited his teammates for their perfect positioning and fantastic support throughout the race.

Malucelli retained both the green jersey as overall leader and the orange jersey as sprint king.

Malaysia’s Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli of Terengganu Cycling Team kept the white jersey for best Asian rider despite finishing 81st.

Wan Abdul Rahman Hamdan of TSG was named the ASEAN stage best rider in the newly introduced category.

Stage three will cover 198.2 kilometres from Gerik to Pasir Puteh tomorrow.

The route includes three climb zones in Gerik, Sri Banding and Puncak Titiwangsa.

It also features sprint zones in Jeli, Bukit Bunga and Machang. – Bernama