ASTAF introduces special SOP to address misconduct in sepak takraw competitions

THE Asian Sepaktakraw Federation has introduced special standard operating procedures to address cases of misconduct by players and team officials during competitions.

This special SOP was launched today during the Sepak Takraw League Champions Cup 2025 at Arena Karisma in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

ASTAF president Abdul Halim Kader expects the new procedures to prevent incidents of overreaction by players and team officials, such as barging into the court, throwing water bottles, swearing at match officials and kicking advertising boards.

He added that such misconduct tarnished the sport’s image and should be dealt with seriously and swiftly.

This SOP will see players and officials automatically shown red or yellow cards for such offences.

This must be followed by mandatory suspension from several matches in the related championship until the technical representative or competitions director receives the umpire’s official complaint report, discusses it and action is taken by the organiser’s disciplinary committee.

Abdul Halim said that the SOP will also complete and clarify Clauses 16.4.1, 16.4.2 and 17.2 of the International Sepak Takraw Federation Laws of the Game.

He stated that it is high time this SOP is introduced, while the roles and responsibilities of match umpires are updated.

Abdul Halim also confirmed that ASTAF had helped the Sepaktakraw Association of Malaysia streamline the SOP, with the attendance of 10 certified Malaysian umpires from ISTAF and five others from Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea, in addition to 10 international technical officials.

According to him, ASTAF is also introducing a match umpire analysis report via a special form for the improvement of their tasks from time to time, which comes into effect at the STL-CC. – Bernama