Ervin Chang and Shahriffuddin Ariffin kept the Malaysian flag flying into the weekend of the SJM Macao Open, following the conclusion of the second round on Friday. Chang fired a superb 66 to soar up the leaderboard into tied 16th position on five-under-par 135 (69, 66), while Shahriffuddin signed in a second successive 68 to lie joint 22nd on four-under-par 136.

The third Malaysian in the field of the US$1 million Asian Tour event, Galven Green, bowed out despite a battling second round of even-par 70. Playing for the first time at the hilly and challenging Macau Golf & Country Club, Green’s 36-hole total of five-over-par 145 was six shots shy of the projected cutline of one-under-par.

Having missed the halfway cut in the last two editions of the SJM Macao Open, both Chang and Shahriffuddin were elated to be still in the mix. Starting from the 10th tee in the afternoon session, Chang chalked up three birdies on his first nine and added one more down the stretch.