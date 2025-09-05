David Hopkinson appointed as Newcastle CEO

NEWCASTLE have appointed David Hopkinson as their new chief executive officer after their lengthy search for Darren Eales’ replacement finally came to a successful conclusion, reported PA Media/dpa.

The Magpies announced in September last year that Eales would be standing down for health reasons, and it is understood he has been on medical leave to undergo treatment since June but has now returned to work to perform handover duties.

Hopkinson, whose previous roles include serving as Real Madrid’s global head of partnerships, will take the reins as his predecessor formally leaves the club this month.

He said: “I have known Darren for many years and he is a special person as well as an outstanding executive.

“The progress made by the club under his stewardship is hugely impressive. It’s an honour for me to embark on the next step of the club’s journey with ownership and the executive team.

“Darren has been incredibly supportive in our conversations and I look forward to working with him as we begin the transition of the CEO role.”