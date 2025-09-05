Deaf SEA Games 2025: Budget constraints block rewards for winners - Hannah

PUTRAJAYA: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) says no rewards have been allocated for Malaysia’s overall champions at the Deaf SEA Games 2025 as such incentives were not part of the original budget, though efforts are underway to secure additional funds.

Minister Hannah Yeoh said allocations channelled through the Malaysian Deaf Sports Association (MSDeaf) were for training and preparations only.

“We support the Deaflympics, MSDeaf and Special Olympics, but the reality is budget constraints. The funds given were strictly for preparations.

“For rewards, we need additional allocations. It’s not that we don’t want to give, but at present we simply don’t have it,” she told reporters here today.

She stressed the government remains committed to inclusivity, pointing out that deaf athletes are now receiving basic support that was previously unavailable.

“In the past, they received nothing for training, but now we’ve begun. This is the first step. The government wants to help everyone, but it must be step by step. This is not discrimination, but inclusivity within our means,” she said.

Last month, the Malaysian contingent made history by emerging overall champions at the second Deaf SEA Games in Jakarta with 25 gold, 16 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Chef de mission Sarkunan Balakrishnan had said the achievement deserved recognition through special incentives for athletes, coaches and officials.

The contingent had earlier received RM3 million in government funding, which also serves as preparation for the Deaflympics in Tokyo this November. - Bernama